Mayor: budget changes in 2018 will help with future growth

The Cave City mayor believes several additions to the city’s 2018 budget will help the city to grow further.

The first change is establishing a planning and zoning commission for Cave City.

This is something that Mayor Jonas Anderson said he has worked toward doing since he joined the city council in 2010.

The mayor said the commission will establish a land use plan and create strategic goals to attract businesses to the community.

“We just kind of want to look at the whole community see in 10, 15, 20 years, and even longer than that, how would we like to see things develop and how would we like to see things go just to make sure we are taking advantage of everything that we have,” Anderson said.

Another addition to the budget was raising the town’s base salary for police officers to what the mayor believes is a more appropriate level.

“For the last several years we've just kind of noticed, you know, that we get less and less competitive,” Anderson said. “We have the county and Batesville and other surrounding places and we really want to make sure we are taking care of our officers. And it'll help us retain and recruit the most qualified officers that we can.”

A change that citizens need to be aware of is that water and sewer bills will be increasing around $2 starting in February.

That is a continuation of a multi-phase plan established two years ago to bring more revenue into the department for necessary upgrades.

“Rates at that time had not been adjusted since 1992,” Anderson said. “So it had been a really long time. So we were operating on 2015 expenses but 1992 funding, which is not a good mix.”

This will help update equipment and make sure the city’s water and sewer systems stay safe and reliable.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.