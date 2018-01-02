With St. Jude S'travaganza around the corner, organizers need donations

The 25th annual St. Jude S’travaganza is just around the corner!

The event is held every Super Bowl Sunday.

Volunteer for St. Jude S’travaganza fundraiser Heather Talley said this event first began because of a special family right here in Region 8.

“This was all started because of a family here in Region 8, the Cathcart family," Talley said. "Their daughter, Donna, got her wings after her battle with cancer at nine years old. So, we do this every year just to give back to the families at St. Jude. And there are families right here in Region 8 that are affected by childhood cancer. So, it’s pretty incredible to see the efforts that are made throughout the year that go to benefit kids that we know. So, it’s 25 years strong and we’re going to do it until we find a cure.”

Talley said people need to think about the children spending time in the hospital instead of playing outside.

“A lot of times kids don’t get to see Christmas,” Talley said. “We just had another holiday season and a lot of kids spent it in the hospital. A lot of kids spend their birthdays in the hospital and they are taken away from their normal lives because they are battling something so much greater than any of us. So, it’s imperative that we have people donating and volunteering and supporting to St. Jude and to fundraisers like this. Because no child should have to live the best years of their life in a hospital. And we can’t find a cure or help those children and those families without donors and supporters. No family pays for care or lodging at St. Jude. And that’s huge because so many people are taken from their everyday life. Their work schedule, their incomes take a huge hit because typically medical bills are incurred when you have an illness and you're taken away from your job. So, sometimes it’s hard to be able to pay for those things. But no child or their family ever pays for treatment at St. Jude. We can’t do that without supporters of St. Jude.”

Talley said it takes a large amount of money to run St. Jude on a daily basis.

“It takes two million dollars to run St. Jude for one day, just one day," Talley said. "Our goal this year is to raise half a million dollars. We’ve never really put a number out there. We always say we want to raise as much as we can. But this year, the 25th year, we want to kick it off with a bang. We want to really set a precedence for years to come. So, if you think about it, that keeps the doors open for one-fourth of the day at St. Jude. So, it makes a difference. And we can’t do it without the wonderful donors and volunteers and supporters of St. Jude.”

The event will kick off at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4 and will be held in the old Sears building in Jonesboro at the corner of Highland and Caraway.

You don’t have to be present to contribute.

Talley said you can bid online on silent auction items.

Every single penny raised will go back to the children of St. Jude.

You can log onto their Facebook page at St. Jude S’travaganza or reach Talley at (870) 761-9907.

For more information about St. Jude, click here.

Tickets are on sale now.

