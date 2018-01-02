Caraway Fire Dept. to hire full time volunteer chief

What a difference a year makes for one Craighead County fire department.

The city of Caraway announced Monday they've found a new volunteer fire chief to help serve the community.

According to Mayor Barry Riley, Curtis Taylor stepped in to fill the void after serving the department for over 20 years.

Riley said Taylor will focus specifically on the department equipment and manpower.

"We are going to continue to strive forward and keep everything in compliance and keep our fire department with well-trained men and the best equipment that we can provide for them," Riley said.

Riley added the city also hired a part-time administrative person for the department.

That person will be responsible for any and all paperwork.

