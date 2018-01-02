Prescribed burn scheduled at Crowley's Ridge State Park - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Prescribed burn scheduled at Crowley's Ridge State Park

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Prescribed burns have been scheduled at Crowley’s Ridge State Park in Greene County.

The prescribed burn is scheduled between Jan. 2 and Mar. 18.

The park said the primary reason for the burn is for hazardous fuel reduction, protection of the wild land, maintaining healthy vegetation, and benefiting native species. The burns help protect from wildfire affecting the park and nearby property.

Personnel from the Arkansas Forestry Commission, Arkansas State Parks, and local fire departments all will assist in the burn.

The burn is planned to encompass 44.2 acres at the parks.

If you have any question, need additional information, or would like to receive a copy of the extended burn plan, call Crowley’s Ridge State Park at 870-573-6751.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Overnight fire leaves ice on Jonesboro road

    Overnight fire leaves ice on Jonesboro road

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 4:07 AM EST2018-01-03 09:07:30 GMT
    Wednesday, January 3 2018 5:30 AM EST2018-01-03 10:30:01 GMT

    An overnight fire leaves ice on a Jonesboro road.

    An overnight fire leaves ice on a Jonesboro road.

  • Man surprises waitress with trip to Disneyland

    Man surprises waitress with trip to Disneyland

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 10:40 PM EST2018-01-03 03:40:03 GMT
    Tuesday, January 2 2018 11:23 PM EST2018-01-03 04:23:35 GMT
    (Source: KARK)(Source: KARK)

    A story out of Stuttgart that's gone viral is now making headlines again, but this time for the right reasons.

    A story out of Stuttgart that's gone viral is now making headlines again, but this time for the right reasons.

  • Victims of violence receive scholarship

    Victims of violence receive scholarship

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 11:15 PM EST2018-01-03 04:15:05 GMT
    Tuesday, January 2 2018 11:22 PM EST2018-01-03 04:22:03 GMT
    (Source: KARK)(Source: KARK)

    The new year means a new beginning for victims of violence.

    The new year means a new beginning for victims of violence.

    •   
Powered by Frankly