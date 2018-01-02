Prescribed burn scheduled at Crowley's Ridge State Park

Prescribed burns have been scheduled at Crowley’s Ridge State Park in Greene County.

The prescribed burn is scheduled between Jan. 2 and Mar. 18.

The park said the primary reason for the burn is for hazardous fuel reduction, protection of the wild land, maintaining healthy vegetation, and benefiting native species. The burns help protect from wildfire affecting the park and nearby property.

Personnel from the Arkansas Forestry Commission, Arkansas State Parks, and local fire departments all will assist in the burn.

The burn is planned to encompass 44.2 acres at the parks.

If you have any question, need additional information, or would like to receive a copy of the extended burn plan, call Crowley’s Ridge State Park at 870-573-6751.

