First babies born at AMMC, NEA Baptist, & St. Bernards

Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, St. Bernards Medical Center, and NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital welcomed their first New Year’s babies into the world on Monday.

Luke Owen Peacock was the first baby born at AMMC this year.

He was born just after 1:30 a.m. to parents Taylor Smith and Trae Peacock.

Kailyah Renee Jones was born a little after 9:50 p.m. at NEA Baptist to parents Jessica Swindle and Zayveon Jones of Jonesboro.

Baby Banks Oliver Mathis just made the cut of being the first baby born at St. Bernards by about 10 minutes until midnight to parents Emily and Brandon Mathis.

