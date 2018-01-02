First babies born at AMMC, NEA Baptist, & St. Bernards - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

First babies born at AMMC, NEA Baptist, & St. Bernards

(Source: St. Bernards Medical Center) (Source: St. Bernards Medical Center)
(Source: NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital) (Source: NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital)
(Source: Arkansas Methodist Medical Center) (Source: Arkansas Methodist Medical Center)
Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, St. Bernards Medical Center, and NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital welcomed their first New Year’s babies into the world on Monday.

Luke Owen Peacock was the first baby born at AMMC this year.

He was born just after 1:30 a.m. to parents Taylor Smith and Trae Peacock.

Kailyah Renee Jones was born a little after 9:50 p.m. at NEA Baptist to parents Jessica Swindle and Zayveon Jones of Jonesboro.

Baby Banks Oliver Mathis just made the cut of being the first baby born at St. Bernards by about 10 minutes until midnight to parents Emily and Brandon Mathis.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

