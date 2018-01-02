Man pleads not guilty in college explosives case

A former student of John Brown Univesity in Siloam Springs who was arrested in Nov. 2017 in connection with making references to committing a mass shooting or bombing, pleaded not guilty in the case.

According to NBC affiliate KNWA in Fayetteville, Timothy Constantin entered the plea in a Benton County courtroom on Tuesday.

He is charged with criminal acts involving explosives. He had been ordered to be held on a $75,000 bond but is now out of jail.

His next court date is set for Feb. 15.

