Hit-and-run suspect turns himself into police

Hit-and-run suspect turns himself into police

Nathan Schneider (Source: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office) Nathan Schneider (Source: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

A man suspected of a hit and run turned himself into police, a week after running over a man who is on life support.

The suspect, Nathan Schneider, spoke with Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK just before turning himself in on a first-degree battery warrant.

He said he is an acquaintance with the victim, Justin Duft.

Schneider said he was taking his friend to Five Guys in the Chenal Park West Plaza in Little Rock when Duft approached him.

Schneider said he made his way to his vehicle when Duft started jumping into his window, beating him, and allegedly saying “I’ll kill you.”

According to a police report, Schneider’s vehicle went into reverse and caught Duft’s leg, knocking him to the ground. The report goes on to say that Schneider put his vehicle in drive and ran over Duft.

Schneider says he did not find out Duft was critically injured until the next day when he started receiving threatening text messages.

Schneider said he want’s people to know that what happened was not intentional.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

