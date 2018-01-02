Victims of violence receive scholarship - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Victims of violence receive scholarship

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

The new year means a new beginning for victims of violence.

According to NBC affiliate KARK in Little Rock, three people in particular who applied for a scholarship are starting the year off on the right foot.

Jennifer Jones and Joseph Ederington applied for a $1,000 scholarship from Women’s Own Worth, a non-profit helping victims of domestic violence.

Ederington is a student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Jones is a student at Pulaski Tech. Both wrote in their essay that they have gone through so much, and now they are trying to better themselves.

Tuesday morning, the two were presented with a $1,000 check from the organization.

The other recipient could not be there.

All of the other applicants will receive a gift card to Walmart.

