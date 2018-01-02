Local basketball scores 1/2/18

Boys:
Nettleton 55 Valley View 52
Blytheville 74 GCT 64
Tuckerman 37 Southside 34
Trumann 60 Harrisburg 49
Rivercrest 79 Riverside 59
BIC 52 Cross County 47
Osceola 60 Brookland 47
Westside 97 Gosnell 53
West Memphis 64 Jonesboro 49
Girls:
Nettleton 76 Valley View 39
Jonesboro 59 West Memphis 31
BIC 59 Cross County 15
Harrisburg 32 Trumann 29
