Local basketball scores 1/2/18

Local basketball scores 1/2/18

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

Boys:

Nettleton 55 Valley View 52 

Blytheville 74 GCT 64 

Tuckerman 37 Southside 34 

Trumann 60 Harrisburg 49 

Rivercrest 79 Riverside 59 

BIC 52 Cross County 47 

Osceola 60 Brookland 47 

Westside 97 Gosnell 53 

West Memphis 64 Jonesboro 49

Girls: 

Nettleton 76 Valley View 39 

Jonesboro 59 West Memphis 31 

BIC 59 Cross County 15 

Harrisburg 32 Trumann 29

