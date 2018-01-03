Overnight fire leaves ice on Jonesboro road

An overnight fire leaves ice on a Jonesboro road.

The fire was at 5410 Harrisburg Rd., just off Stadium Blvd.

According to 9-1-1 dispatch, the call came in just after midnight Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is unknown right now, but it was an unoccupied building.

If you travel on Harrisburg Road in the Frog Pond Road area, you may want to be extra careful this morning.

The water from fighting the fire left parts of the road covered in ice.

The city road department was called in to take care of the roads.

