Batesville man sentenced in deadly hit-and-run crash

A Batesville man has been sentenced to prison for his involvement in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Northwest Arkansas.

According to court documents, Eulogio Martinez-Pacheco, 25, hit Cruz Gonzales with his truck in Springdale after Gonzales ran out into the turning lane.

Martinez-Pacheco drove away from the scene of the crash and Gonzales died.

Martinez-Pacheco then dismantled the pickup in Springdale and took the parts to a scrap yard in Batesville.

He faces charges for leaving the scene of an injury accident and tampering with physical evidence.

According to the Washington County Detention Center, he was booked there on December 13. However, he’s expected to go to the Arkansas Department of Correction where he will spend the next five years.

