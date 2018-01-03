Best oils to use to benefit your health

If getting healthy is a goal of yours for 2018, you may want to consider what oils you use in the kitchen.

Dietitian Amber Groeling told KSNT that you’ve got to look for oils like olive oil.

The report states research shows replacing saturated and trans-fats with unsaturated fats like mono or polyunsaturated fats can provide health benefits.

For a full list of oils to use in the kitchen and which to use when baking or on stovetop click here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.