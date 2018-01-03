Boil order issued after hydrant repair/break

The City of Batesville announced a boil water order Wednesday following work done on a fire hydrant.

According to the city's Facebook page, the Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil water notice for Westside, Denny Hill, and Ruddell Hill areas.

Bethesda Water and Cushman Water customers may be included in the order as a precautionary measure.

The order was issued because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of a partial or complete pressure loss, the post stated.

Those affected must boil water briskly for one minute prior to use for drinking or food preparation.

The boil order will remain in place until the problem is fixed and additional water testing shows it is safe to drink.

For questions about the boil order, call 870-698-2415 for more information.

