Boil order issued after hydrant repair/break - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Boil order issued after hydrant repair/break

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

The City of Batesville announced a boil water order Wednesday following work done on a fire hydrant.

According to the city's Facebook page, the Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil water notice for Westside, Denny Hill, and Ruddell Hill areas. 

Bethesda Water and Cushman Water customers may be included in the order as a precautionary measure.

The order was issued because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of a partial or complete pressure loss, the post stated.

Those affected must boil water briskly for one minute prior to use for drinking or food preparation. 

The boil order will remain in place until the problem is fixed and additional water testing shows it is safe to drink.

For questions about the boil order, call 870-698-2415 for more information.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • New jail in need of additional staff

    New jail in need of additional staff

    Thursday, January 4 2018 12:02 AM EST2018-01-04 05:02:47 GMT
    Thursday, January 4 2018 12:05 AM EST2018-01-04 05:05:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The new and improved Lawrence County jail is nearing its opening date, but before that happens, additional staff is needed.

    The new and improved Lawrence County jail is nearing its opening date, but before that happens, additional staff is needed.

  • Street department stays busy in cold weather

    Street department stays busy in cold weather

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 11:46 PM EST2018-01-04 04:46:56 GMT
    Wednesday, January 3 2018 11:59 PM EST2018-01-04 04:59:29 GMT
    The Jonesboro Street Department works to help firefighters during cold weather. (Source: KAIT)The Jonesboro Street Department works to help firefighters during cold weather. (Source: KAIT)

    The cold temperatures have been difficult not only for area firefighters but also for employees of the Jonesboro Street Department. 

    The cold temperatures have been difficult not only for area firefighters but also for employees of the Jonesboro Street Department. 

  • Duck gets 3-D printed prosthetic leg

    Duck gets 3-D printed prosthetic leg

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 11:48 PM EST2018-01-04 04:48:00 GMT
    Wednesday, January 3 2018 11:57 PM EST2018-01-04 04:57:28 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Peg is an 8-month-old Indian Runner Duck who has been without a foot all of his life. Now, thanks to the work of a group of Armorel EAST Lab 8th graders, he can now walk.

    Peg is an 8-month-old Indian Runner Duck who has been without a foot all of his life. Now, thanks to the work of a group of Armorel EAST Lab 8th graders, he can now walk.

    •   
Powered by Frankly