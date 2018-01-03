Boil order lifted for parts of Batesville

The City of Batesville announced a boil water order has been lifted following work done on a fire hydrant.

According to the city's Facebook page, the Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil water notice for Westside, Denny Hill, and Ruddell Hill areas. As of Friday afternoon, the boil water order was lifted.

The order was originally issued because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of a partial or complete pressure loss, the post stated.

For questions call 870-698-2415 for more information.

