Adoptees in Missouri get birth certificate access

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri residents who were adopted now have access to their original birth certificates.

The Southeast Missourian reports that access to the birth certificates began on Monday, thanks to the Missouri Adoptee Rights Act that was signed into law last year.

A nonprofit called G's Adoption Registry recently held an event in Jefferson City celebrating the new access. The event included speakers, events and entertainment, as well as an appearance by Rep. Don Phillips, who sponsored the bill.

Previously, Missouri law didn't allow people who handled adoptions to discuss any identifying information about the biological parents. State law also didn't allow people access to their original birth certificates if they were adopted through a closed-adoption process.

Missouri Adoptee Rights Movement founder Heather Dodd says allowing adoptees access to their birth certificates is a logical, necessary step.

Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com

