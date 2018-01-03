Arkansas State Police investigates officer-involved shooting

OZARK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas State Police agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that led to the death of a 49-year-old man in Ozark.

Investigators say Ozark police were summoned to a residence where a domestic disturbance was reported late Tuesday. Witnesses say that Ronald Elliot had locked himself inside his bedroom and was armed with a gun.

Authorities say a woman entered the bedroom and tried to disarm Elliot before police arrived. Witnesses say an officer then entered the bedroom and instructed Elliot to put down the gun before a gunshot rang out.

Elliot died at an Ozark hospital and his body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death.

State Police did not release the name of the officer who was involved in the shooting.

