Jonesboro church temporarily opens doors as warming center

A local church sprang into action as the freezing temperatures continue to hang around.

Community Fellowship Church, 1600 Red Wolf Boulevard, opened its doors as a warm center for women and children Wednesday evening.

Pastor Mickeal Quillman said the church got the all-clear from the Jonesboro Fire Department to house up to 75 people until Sunday.

The church’s youth group put together hygiene packets for people who utilize the space.

Quillman said they are also looking to the community for donated items.

“We are working with people in the community to bring blankets, so they can get wrapped up and take those with them when they go back home,” Quillman said. “Our church has a place where they can come in and get a hot shower, so if they spend the night here and they need to get to work or school, there’s a place they can get a shower. We’ve got deodorant and feminine hygiene type things, but one thing we will need is towels. We have a few but we could use more.”

Community Fellowship continues to work with the Salvation Army and local schools to get cots and mats for people to sleep on.

Quillman said the doors are not only open to homeless women and their children but also for those needing a warmer place to sleep.

“I know that through Christmas time we work with the Angel Tree program and ran into a lot of families that didn’t have adequate heat in their houses,” he said. “They were heating their houses with space heaters. So, anyone like that who wants to come in and have a warmer place to stay, they are welcome to do that.”

The church is working closely with Helping Underserved Belong in Jonesboro and the Jonesboro Police Department.

The center will have security on staff and will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. until Sunday morning.

Quillman said the church is working with the Salvation Army to house men who need a warm place to sleep.

If you are interested in making blankets or towels donations, you can contact the church office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Call 870-802-4232 for more information.

