New restaurant coming to Batesville

Construction will begin soon on a new restaurant in Batesville.

According to the Independence County Chamber of Commerce, a Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will be built on North St. Louis Street, between the McDonalds and Taco Bell.

The chain restaurant also has locations in Little Rock and another one is coming soon to the town of Benton.

An expected opening date has not been released yet.

