New restaurant coming to Batesville - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New restaurant coming to Batesville

(Source: Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.com) (Source: Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.com)
BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Construction will begin soon on a new restaurant in Batesville. 

According to the Independence County Chamber of Commerce, a Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will be built on North St. Louis Street, between the McDonalds and Taco Bell. 

The chain restaurant also has locations in Little Rock and another one is coming soon to the town of Benton. 

An expected opening date has not been released yet. 

Copyright 201KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • New jail in need of additional staff

    New jail in need of additional staff

    Thursday, January 4 2018 12:02 AM EST2018-01-04 05:02:47 GMT
    Thursday, January 4 2018 12:05 AM EST2018-01-04 05:05:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The new and improved Lawrence County jail is nearing its opening date, but before that happens, additional staff is needed.

    The new and improved Lawrence County jail is nearing its opening date, but before that happens, additional staff is needed.

  • Street department stays busy in cold weather

    Street department stays busy in cold weather

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 11:46 PM EST2018-01-04 04:46:56 GMT
    Wednesday, January 3 2018 11:59 PM EST2018-01-04 04:59:29 GMT
    The Jonesboro Street Department works to help firefighters during cold weather. (Source: KAIT)The Jonesboro Street Department works to help firefighters during cold weather. (Source: KAIT)

    The cold temperatures have been difficult not only for area firefighters but also for employees of the Jonesboro Street Department. 

    The cold temperatures have been difficult not only for area firefighters but also for employees of the Jonesboro Street Department. 

  • Duck gets 3-D printed prosthetic leg

    Duck gets 3-D printed prosthetic leg

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 11:48 PM EST2018-01-04 04:48:00 GMT
    Wednesday, January 3 2018 11:57 PM EST2018-01-04 04:57:28 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Peg is an 8-month-old Indian Runner Duck who has been without a foot all of his life. Now, thanks to the work of a group of Armorel EAST Lab 8th graders, he can now walk.

    Peg is an 8-month-old Indian Runner Duck who has been without a foot all of his life. Now, thanks to the work of a group of Armorel EAST Lab 8th graders, he can now walk.

    •   
Powered by Frankly