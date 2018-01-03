City, district working together to provide school resource offic - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

City, district working together to provide school resource officer

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May
CAVE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

The Cave City School District is getting some extra security, thanks to support from the city. 

There will soon be a school resource officer that is dedicated to protecting the district's campuses and students. 

Right now, Officer David Edwards teaches criminal justice at Cave City High School and is on campus for about five hours each day. 

But the city and school are working together to make Edwards an SRO instead of a patrolman. 

He will still be employed by the city, but the school will reimburse certain costs associated with the position. 

"It gives us, our entire community, a peace of mind," Cave City Superintendent Steven Green said. "We've already got a good man there. He'll be here more, including the away events. And you know, in our business, we're in the kid business, it's important for us to take care of every need they have so they can do the things they need to do to be educated."

Officer Edwards is also a licensed EMT, which Green said is helpful in case there is a medical emergency on campus. 

"We'll have to hire a new officer to replace him," Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson said. "So we're going to be hiring a new officer for full time and we'll be purchasing a police vehicle and equipment to go with it."

Those applications are being accepted through January 19 and can be picked up at city hall. 

