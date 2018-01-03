Bridge now open for traffic - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Bridge now open for traffic

A bridge in Greene County is now open for traffic after being closed since November due to safety problems. (Source: Greene County Road Department) A bridge in Greene County is now open for traffic after being closed since November due to safety problems. (Source: Greene County Road Department)
Greene County Courthouse in Paragould (Source: KAIT) Greene County Courthouse in Paragould (Source: KAIT)
GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A bridge in Greene County that has been closed since November due to safety concerns is now ready for traffic. 

According to Greene County Road Superintendent Dave Tierney, the bridge on County Road 125 near Lafe is open. Crews began working on the bridge soon after it closed due to safety issues

The weight limit on the bridge was 8,000 pounds, which was the equivalent of the weight of a pickup truck. The weight limit was then lowered, creating a problem, officials said in November.

"We declared this an emergency because of the weight restriction and because of the traffic on this road," Tierney said in November. "School buses use this road, farmers use this road. I mean, you have a road safe for the average pickup truck and then you have a school bus loaded with children crossing it, or a tractor and a truckload of grain. So, public safety is paramount on a situation like this." 

The road department also set up a series of detours for people to travel in the area. 

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

