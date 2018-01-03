Lake City being proactive about freezing pipes

Freezing temperatures have been causing quite a few problems with bursting pipes.

But one Region 8 water department is doing what they can to be proactive about the problem.

Lake City officials have been able to avoid the problems that come with major pipes freezing and bursting due to the water department taking the time to prepare for the temperatures.

Water Superintendent Cameron Tate said his department is using gas heaters and heat lamps to avoid the freezing, but the temperatures are still keeping his department busy.

“We’re a little slower, so we have the time to prepare for things like this,” Tate said. “You do everything you can, but you still have meters that freeze up and we’ve been thawing them out today.”

Tate said it is much easier to put the work in now than to have a large mess to deal with later.

“It would be a total mess,” Tate said. “We’ve had pumps freeze up before and everybody’s sewer will be backed up, and you can’t have people with backed up sewers.”

Tate said he’s thankful their proactive measures seem to be working so far.

