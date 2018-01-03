Fire damages home, injures man - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Fire damages home, injures man

A fire destroyed a trailer Wednesday in Cash. Authorities believe someone tried to warm the pipes in the home in a propane tank torch, officials said. (Source: Cash Fire Department) A fire destroyed a trailer Wednesday in Cash. Authorities believe someone tried to warm the pipes in the home in a propane tank torch, officials said. (Source: Cash Fire Department)
CASH, AR (KAIT) -

A man was taken to a Memphis hospital Wednesday after trying to warm the pipes in his home with a propane tank torch, officials said Wednesday. 

According to Ron Eaton with the Cash Fire Department, firefighters went to a trailer across the street from the fire station Wednesday. The fire completely damaged the trailer and the man realized that his house was on fire after being inside, Eaton said. 

Eaton also asked residents to not warm pipes using a propane tank due to the dangerous nature of it. 

