Officials discuss recycling program

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro city officials have been answering questions in recent weeks since an announcement about the future of the city's recycling program. 

Spokesman Bill Campbell said city officials have been battling misinformation on the issue, including that the city will not be profiting financially from the recycling program or from money collected through the purchase of 65-gallon carts. 

"We are going to pay for the carts and that's going to land in the $50 range per cart and so we are giving the opportunity for six months to buy them for $20. The city is spending a half million dollars on two trucks that will help us do this. This is not a tax. It's a one time charge," Campbell said. 

Starting July 1, the carts will be used to replace the city's "blue bag" program. The carts, officials have said are similar but smaller than the current city garbage carts. 

One cart per household can be bought for $20 plus tax until July, while additional carts or carts bought after July 1 will cost $50 plus tax and fee. 

In a statement Wednesday, city officials said that while the blue bag program will be gone, recycling collections will continue to be delivered to Abilities Unlimited. 

Abilities Unlimited, a non-profit which has a new contract with the city, will sort the items for resale, officials said. 

Also, Abilities Unlimited will continue the blue bag program until June 30. 

