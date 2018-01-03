Hospital construction enters new phase - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Hospital construction enters new phase

The construction of the new Baptist Hospital in West Memphis entered a new phase as the final beam was put into place this week. (Source: WMC-TV) The construction of the new Baptist Hospital in West Memphis entered a new phase as the final beam was put into place this week. (Source: WMC-TV)
WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT) -

The construction for the new Baptist hospital in West Memphis is moving ahead as construction workers on Wednesday placed the final steel beam in place for the project. 

Officials also received an animated video showing what the new hospital would look like. According to Raycom affiliate WMC, the beam was put into place but not before dozens of people signed the beam. 

The new hospital will have an emergency room, diagnostics, an operating room and a cancer center when it opens, WMC reported. 

