Building in need of owner

Officials with Main Street Paragould are looking to find a possible buyer for the old power plant by the end of January or it will be torn down.

Gina Jarrett with Main Street Paragould said Wednesday that the group was given six months and a $90,000 purchase price from Paragould Light Water and Cable, which owns the building.

Jarrett said the deadline to find a buyer is quickly approaching and the group needs a buyer.

Anyone interested in the property can contact Jarrett at 870-240-0544.

