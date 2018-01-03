Street department stays busy in cold weather - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Street department stays busy in cold weather

The Jonesboro Street Department works to help firefighters during cold weather. (Source: KAIT) The Jonesboro Street Department works to help firefighters during cold weather. (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The cold temperatures have been difficult not only for area firefighters but also for employees of the Jonesboro Street Department. 

Employees have been on standby, working with salt and sand mixtures to de-ice roads. The roads were not iced over due to Mother Nature but due to water freezing on roads as firefighters battled the elements. 

Street director Steve Tippitt said the work not only helps firefighters get around in bad weather but also gets work completed in a safe manner. 

"We just like to be out of sight and out of mind to be there and help with what they need and go about doing our other work," Tippitt said. 

Tippitt said while it may cost a little more on overtime, the work in helping firefighters is worth it. 

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

