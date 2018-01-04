New jail in need of additional staff - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New jail in need of additional staff

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The new and improved Lawrence County jail is nearing its opening date but before that happens, additional staff is needed.

According to Sheriff Jeff Yates, they are currently looking at hiring six to seven new employees.

He added that because the jail has grown from holding 40 inmates to 100 inmates.

Yates said if anyone is interested in a job on the jail staff, they are collecting applications.

Call the sheriff’s office at 870-886-2525.

Yates said he anticipates March 1 to be the opening date.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • New jail in need of additional staff

    New jail in need of additional staff

    Thursday, January 4 2018 12:02 AM EST2018-01-04 05:02:47 GMT
    Thursday, January 4 2018 12:05 AM EST2018-01-04 05:05:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The new and improved Lawrence County jail is nearing its opening date, but before that happens, additional staff is needed.

    The new and improved Lawrence County jail is nearing its opening date, but before that happens, additional staff is needed.

  • Street department stays busy in cold weather

    Street department stays busy in cold weather

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 11:46 PM EST2018-01-04 04:46:56 GMT
    Wednesday, January 3 2018 11:59 PM EST2018-01-04 04:59:29 GMT
    The Jonesboro Street Department works to help firefighters during cold weather. (Source: KAIT)The Jonesboro Street Department works to help firefighters during cold weather. (Source: KAIT)

    The cold temperatures have been difficult not only for area firefighters but also for employees of the Jonesboro Street Department. 

    The cold temperatures have been difficult not only for area firefighters but also for employees of the Jonesboro Street Department. 

  • Duck gets 3-D printed prosthetic leg

    Duck gets 3-D printed prosthetic leg

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 11:48 PM EST2018-01-04 04:48:00 GMT
    Wednesday, January 3 2018 11:57 PM EST2018-01-04 04:57:28 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Peg is an 8-month-old Indian Runner Duck who has been without a foot all of his life. Now, thanks to the work of a group of Armorel EAST Lab 8th graders, he can now walk.

    Peg is an 8-month-old Indian Runner Duck who has been without a foot all of his life. Now, thanks to the work of a group of Armorel EAST Lab 8th graders, he can now walk.

    •   
Powered by Frankly