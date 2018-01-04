New jail in need of additional staff

The new and improved Lawrence County jail is nearing its opening date but before that happens, additional staff is needed.

According to Sheriff Jeff Yates, they are currently looking at hiring six to seven new employees.

He added that because the jail has grown from holding 40 inmates to 100 inmates.

Yates said if anyone is interested in a job on the jail staff, they are collecting applications.

Call the sheriff’s office at 870-886-2525.

Yates said he anticipates March 1 to be the opening date.

