Man cited for shooting neighbor's dog

A Jonesboro man was issued a citation after being accused of shooting a neighbor's dog.

According to the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Bob Sharp was dispatched to a home Wednesday on County Road 339 to take the report.

The dog's owner told Sharp that Christopher Sawyer shot his dog. He also said it happened in Sawyer's backyard.

Sawyer said he did not intentionally shoot the dog, but he did "fire in the direction of the dog," according to the incident report.

The men took the dog to a veterinarian where Sawyer said he would pay for the dog's medical expenses.

Sharp cited Sawyer with cruelty to animals and gave him a Jan. 16 court date.

