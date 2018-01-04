ASP: shooting leaves one dead, three wounded in eastern Arkansas

Four people have been shot at an apartment complex in eastern Arkansas, according to Arkansas State Police.

In the press release, ASP says Brinkley officers responded to the Pinewood Apartments, located at 615 West 6th Street, where they found four adults suffering from gunshot wounds.

ASP says Xavier Parish, 33 of Brinkley was dead at the scene.

Two other victims were transported to local hospitals, and one was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

James Frost, 43, of Brinkley, was taken into custody by the Brinkley Police Department in connection with the shootings.

ASP says the investigation is continuing.

