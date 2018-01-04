Sex offender arrested for failure to comply - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sex offender arrested for failure to comply

Damion Jackson McBride (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office) Damion Jackson McBride (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)
BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A sex offender in Baxter County was arrested for not living at his listed residence.

According to Sheriff John Montgomery, 39-year-old Damion Jackson McBride, a level 2 sex offender, was arrested Wednesday.

A deputy was serving a subpoena at McBride's listed address, 26 McBride Ln., but did not find the man there.

His neighbors told the deputy that McBride was living in the 4700-block of Highway 5 South with his girlfriend.

The deputy went there and spoke with McBride's girlfriend who confirmed he was living there, according to Montgomery.

McBride arrived later riding in a truck and was taken into custody.

McBride, a parolee, was taken to the Baxter County Detention Center on charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration and parole violation, both felonies.

He is being held on a $15,000 bond for new charges and without bond for parole violation. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 18 in circuit court.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly