Sex offender arrested for failure to comply

A sex offender in Baxter County was arrested for not living at his listed residence.

According to Sheriff John Montgomery, 39-year-old Damion Jackson McBride, a level 2 sex offender, was arrested Wednesday.

A deputy was serving a subpoena at McBride's listed address, 26 McBride Ln., but did not find the man there.

His neighbors told the deputy that McBride was living in the 4700-block of Highway 5 South with his girlfriend.

The deputy went there and spoke with McBride's girlfriend who confirmed he was living there, according to Montgomery.

McBride arrived later riding in a truck and was taken into custody.

McBride, a parolee, was taken to the Baxter County Detention Center on charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration and parole violation, both felonies.

He is being held on a $15,000 bond for new charges and without bond for parole violation. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 18 in circuit court.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.