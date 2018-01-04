Pennsylvania man "boxes out" snow with DIY plow - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Pennsylvania man "boxes out" snow with DIY plow

(Source: Kaitlynn Toporzycki via Facebook) (Source: Kaitlynn Toporzycki via Facebook)
After the holidays, TV boxes tend to end up in the trash. However, a Pennsylvania man decided to give his empty box a new purpose: snow plow.

According to ABC-affiliate KTRK, Jonathan Schill thought outside the box and attached the cardboard to his riding lawnmower.

Of course, it's not a real prototype until it's filmed.

So Schill's fiancée shot video of the plow in action and posted it on Facebook. It has received over 8 million views so far.

