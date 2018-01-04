Fire destroys vacant gas station in Hoxie

The Hoxie Fire Department is investigating an early-morning fire at a vacant building.

According to Hoxie Fire Chief Chris Ditto, fire crews were called out to a fully-involved structure fire around 2:20 a.m. Thursday at the corner of Southwest Texas and Cotter Street.

Ditto said an old gas station that has been vacant for several years caught on fire. An 18-wheeler trailer that was sitting on the property also caught on fire.

There were no utilities hooked up at the property, Ditto said. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured.

