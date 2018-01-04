New Greene County 911 Center to open around April

The new Greene County 911 Center is on track to be open around April of this year.

This week they completed the building, passed inspection and met code requirements.

Greene County 911 Coordinator Mike McCammon said they look to start installing technology as early as next week.

Right now, the sheriff’s office, rural fire departments, municipalities, police departments and emergency medical services are dispatched in separate locations.

He said this new center is going to help multiple departments work more efficiently on a day to day basis.

“This is going to consolidate a lot of those services in one dispatch center,” McCammon said. “Response times are going to be greatly improved, and we’ll also improve workflow between departments.”

McCammon said the total building cost was around 1.7 million dollars, but that does not include equipment and other extra costs.

