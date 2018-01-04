Students evacuated after Jonesboro school bus fills with smoke

A Jonesboro school bus had to be evacuated Thursday afternoon after a mechanical issue.

It happened Thursday afternoon near Highland Drive and Rains Street.

Crews on the scene told Region 8 News the bus had a mechanical issue causing it to fill with smoke. The students were safely evacuated and loaded onto another bus.

The bus involved was a Jonesboro Public School District bus with the number 8-8-44.

