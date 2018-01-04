Duck rescued from frozen water in Craighead Forest Park

A Facebook message from a concerned citizen led to a quick rescue Thursday afternoon at the Craighead Forest Park.

Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Jonesboro Wixson Huffstetler said he got a Facebook message on their Parks and Recreation page about a duck possibly stuck in the frozen water.

“My employee volunteered graciously to put his waders on,” Huffstetler said. “He took a sledgehammer and busted the ice all the way to the duck and rescued the duck.”

He said the rescue only took a few minutes.

“We think the duck will be fine,” Huffstetler said. “It was really cold, but they live in this atmosphere. I guess it just swam a little bit too long and stopped for too long and the leg was frozen underneath the ice.”

Huffstetler did think the duck may have a hurt foot.

He said the duck seemed to have trouble walking when they got it out of the ice.

A Jonesboro Police Department officer took the duck to animal control to get it checked out.

