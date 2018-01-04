Corps Cautions dock owners about falling lake levels

LITTLE ROCK (USACE) - The extremely cold weather is fueling demand for hydroelectricity at our White River dams. This power demand and the lack of significant rainfall will result in a continual lowering of the lake levels in coming days and possibly weeks.

As a result, the Corps is advising boat dock owners to keep an eye on their docks and move them as needed to prevent them from grounding as the lakes recede.

Hydropower is a major mission of the Army Corps of Engineers, the largest operator of hydropower plants in the United States.

The Corps' Little Rock District operates seven hydropower plants, in Arkansas and Missouri, producing enough energy to serve 1.4 million households annually returning nearly $94.3 million to the U.S. Treasury from the sale of electricity marketed by the Southwestern Power Administration.

Hydropower, a clean renewable reliable efficient energy source, which does not produce greenhouse gasses, provides electricity at the flip of a switch during peak energy use times.