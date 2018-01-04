Arkansas to get new federal prosecutor to battle violent crime

The Eastern District of Arkansas is one of nearly 30 areas around the country to be part of a program that provides additional resources for law enforcement and authorities against violent crime, United States Attorney Cody Hiland said Thursday.

In a statement, Hiland said the district will receive a new federal prosecutor who will work exclusively on violent crime. The project is part of a federal initiative by Attorney General Jeff Sessions that will hire an assistant U.S. Attorney in about 40 places around the country.

Hiland said his office plans to make violent crime, especially gang and gun-related crimes, a key focus of his office.

"The Attorney General has made curbing violent crime a focal point of his administration, and I am pleased that he has awarded this needed position to our office," Hiland said in a statement. "Violent crime, especially gun crimes, continues to be a plague on our communities. In the coming weeks, I will be announcing measures to ensure that people who commit these crimes will be prosecuted with the full force of federal law. We will continue to team with both federal and local law enforcement partners and use all available resources and strategies to keep the law-abiding citizens of the Eastern District of Arkansas safe."

Also, both Little Rock and West Memphis are part of the federal Public Safety Partnership. The program is done by the Department of Justice and focuses on violent crime, in particular, gun violence, gangs and drug trafficking, officials said Thursday.

