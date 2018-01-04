Report: Woodle receives seven years

A White County woman accused of felony theft charges in taking nearly $360,000 from a local water association pleaded guilty this week, according to a report from Little Rock television station KATV .

Diana Woodle appeared in circuit court Wednesday in Searcy, accused of felony theft involving the Southeast White County Water Association. A state audit as well as a state police investigation uncovered allegations involving unauthorized paychecks as well as misusing the water association's credit card.

Woodle received seven years in prison, KATV reported.

On Wednesday, Woodle's attorney, Paul Petty of Searcy, told KATV that Woodle is hopeful that she will be released in the next year or so.

"She has a desire to get out before he child goes to high school," Petty told KATV. "Which is a year from May, So May of '19. And she wants to be out by then. She is very concerned about that."

Another defendant in the case, Brandon Johnson, is set to be back in court by Feb. 7 in order to find a new attorney, KATV reported.

