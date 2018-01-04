Little Rock group to stay in Jonesboro warming shelter

On Wednesday, the Community Fellowship Church in Jonesboro opened their doors for women and children who needed a place to get warm and to get out of the cold.

While did not see too many people on Wednesday night, they expected more on Thursday night.

A group from Little Rock sent people by bus to Jonesboro because shelters there were full.

On Wednesday night, Pastor Mickeal Quillman said they mostly gave officers coffee donated by Shadracks but today, they have received an outpouring of support from the community.

They received donations such as blankets and goodies to serve the women and children as they arrive.

“We are all the same and it is just by the grace of God that I am not homeless or without adequate head and so it is my duty and the duty of everyone, I believe, in Jonesboro to reach out to these people,” Quillman said.

The shelter can house at least 75 people, but they are able to make adjustments if more are in need of a warm place to sleep.

The warming shelter will be open until Sunday morning, but if the weather takes a turn for the worst, it will stay open longer.

