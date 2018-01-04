Finance committee to consider creating new committee - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

During next week’s Jonesboro finance committee meeting, members will consider creating a new committee.

That committee’s purpose would be to study and present recommendations for elected officials' salaries.

The three-person committee would be made up of the city's Chief Finance Officer, Human Resource Director and the Finance Committee chairperson.

It would be formed for six months.

