No. 13 Lyon WBB Falls to No. 18 Columbia, 77-76

Cougars sink free throw to break tie and win game

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The 13th-ranked Lyon College women’s basketball team fell just short in a tight AMC Game of the Week against No. 18 Columbia College tonight, 77-76 inside Southwell Complex. Two straight baskets from Liz Henderson and Madison Riley tied the game at 76 with 30 seconds left, but a free throw in the end by the Cougars was the deciding factor.

The Scots are now 11-3 overall and 7-2 in the AMC, while Columbia is 11-5 overall and 9-1 in the conference. Lyon sits alone in third place in the conference, while Columbia is in first place in the AMC.

GAME FLOW

Lyon trailed 6-4 early, but went on a 15-0 run. The run was ignited by three straight three-pointers from Madison Riley, Allison Tackett and Liz Henderson. The Scots led 19-6 with 2:42 left in the quarter. Columbia then made their first run of the game at 8-0 to trail 19-14, but the Scots would take the first quarter lead at 21-17. Columbia would chip away at the Scots’ lead eventually grabbing a 23-22 lead with 7:22 remaining in the quarter. Lyon would tie the game at 27 later on before Henderson connected on consecutive long range shots before Riley, Samantha French and Ali Tucker scored six straight points to give Lyon a 39-27 lead. Riley scored another basket for Lyon before the Cougars made a basket as time expired where Lyon would take a 43-35 lead at the break.

Lyon would keep their lead in the third quarter holding a 51-43 advantage with three and a half minutes gone by. After a basket from Columbia, Lizzie Allgood scored to give Lyon an eight point lead at 53-45. Lyon would take a 60-56 lead after Keli Romas sank two free throws to end the third period.

The Scots continued to hold the lead in the fourth building a 69-64 lead with 7:34 left after a free throw from Riley. Columbia then fought back from a 72-68 deficit to tie the game at the 5:26 mark. The Cougars would take the lead at 76-72 with 1:40 remaining, but the Scots countered with four straight points of their own from Henderson and Riley. With time winding down, the Cougars were fouled and Jordan Alford made one-of-two free throws to give the Cougars the win.

KEY STATISTICS

- Four Scots scored in double figures as Riley had a team high 18. Henderson scored 15, while Tackett had 14 and French posted 11.

- Lyon shot 45.1 percent from the floor and held Columbia to 21.4 percent from three-point range.

- The Scots grabbed 34 rebounds with Riley adding seven boards. French and Ali Tucker finished with five.

- Columbia’s Alford finished with a game high 29 points.

HEAD COACH TRACY STEWART-LANGE QUOTES

“I really liked how hard we competed tonight. Once we settled down in half-court defense, we held them to one three-pointer in the first half and that is what we needed to do. We got in foul trouble at the post spot and gave up too many points there in the second half. But I thought the difference was we had a few lapses in transition defense and rebounding. Overall, we played a very good game. They are very good and we had our chances on the road. We will learn from it and correct and keep pushing for a complete 40 minute game. We just have to have fewer breakdowns in a close game like that but the effort was there.”

WHAT’S AHEAD FOR THE SCOTS

The Scots travel to William Woods on Saturday for a 1 p.m. tipoff at Anderson Arena in Fulton, Mo.