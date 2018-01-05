No. 7 Cougars Pull Away Late From Scots

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Lyon College men’s basketball team hung close with one of the top teams in the country for much of the game, but No. 7 Columbia College pulled away late and defeated the Scots, 82-60, on Thursday night.

After the loss, Lyon dropped to 8-8, 5-3 AMC. The Cougars improved to 16-1, 8-1 AMC.

GAME FLOW

The Scots held their own against the Cougars in the opening minutes of the game and took an early lead over CC. Eric Moses got the Scots on the board first with a basket. The Scots extended their early lead to 6-2 after a bucket each from Tyler Robinson and Moses.

Nic Reynolds got hot from the field and connect on a jumper to give the Cougars an 11-10 advantage. Reynolds then scored the next seven points of the game with a pair of three-pointers and a free-throw to extend the Cougars’ lead to 18-10. The Cougars continued to pull away from the Scots and extended their lead to 35-23 with 4:44 left in the first half after a jumper by Nathan Biggs.

The Scots began to close in on the Cougars in the final minutes of the opening half as Robinson started the rally with a three-pointer. After a free-throw by Antanas Krimelis, Emir Sabic scored five consecutive points to pull the Scots within four points. Reynolds connected on a pair of free-throws just before the half to give the Cougars a 40-32 lead at the break.

Lyon continued to hang close with the Cougars to begin the second half as a three-point play by Moses pulled the Scots within a single point at 46-45.

Much like the middle of the first half, the Cougars used a large run to pull away from the Scots in the second half. Jackson Dubinski accounted for five of the next seven points for the Cougars on a three-pointer and a pair of free-throws. Columbia capped off a 13-2 run on a pair of baskets from Hank Mathews and a jumper from Biggs to take a 59-47 lead over the Scots with 10:13 left.

The Scots cut the lead back to single-digits after a basket from Krimelis and a three from Moses, but the Cougars kept with their hot shooting in the second half to pull away from the Scots in the final minutes of the game.

KEY STATISTICS

- Sabic and Moses led the Scots with 14 points each, while Robinson and Krimelis chipped in 13 and 11 points, respectively.

- Moses grabbed a game-high seven rebounds.

- Dubinski led all scorers with 18 points for Columbia.

- Reynolds and Biggs netted 17 points each for the Cougars.

WHAT'S AHEAD FOR THE SCOTS

The Scots will end their three-game AMC road trip on Saturday at William Woods. Saturday’s contest is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.