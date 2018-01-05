Lady Eagles Score Season High in Win Over Eutectics

Score: Williams Baptist College 90 vs. St. Louis College of Pharmacy 79

Records: WBC (5-8, AMC 2-7) vs. STLCOP (3-11, AMC 1-9)

Location: St. Louis, Mo.

____________

Recap:

The Williams Baptist College Lady Eagles beat St. Louis College of Pharmacy 90-79 in an American Midwest Conference women’s basketball matchup on Thursday evening in St. Louis, Mo. The 90 points were a season high for WBC.

Six Lady Eagles reached double figures in the contest. Tia Brazell led the team with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Ashlynn Ellis and Blessing Samuel added 12 points apiece, while Melanie McKuin scored 11 off the bench. Meanwhile, Kate Junkersfeld and Tashanescii Walker chipped in with 10 each.

Samuel gathered 16 rebounds, as well, for her sixth double-double on the season and her second in the last three games.

Three pointers played a pivotal role in the victory. After failing to make one in a loss on Tuesday, Williams made 10-of-20 on Thursday, while holding the Eutectics to 3-of-15.

Williams led by as many as 23 in the contest, and held the lead for the majority of the contest.

_______

AMC Implications:

The win improves the Lady Eagles to 2-7 in the conference and they sit in 11th place. They sit 1.5 games out of the final playoff spot (eighth place).

_____

Up Next:

WBC finishes a busy week on Saturday with its third contest of the week. They will travel back to St. Louis, Mo., and face Missouri Baptist University. The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.