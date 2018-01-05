Cobb and Anthony Shine in Eagles Blowout Eutectics

Score: Williams Baptist College 83 vs. St. Louis College of Pharmacy 64
Records: WBC (8-5, AMC 4-4) vs. STLCOP (0-12, AMC 0-9)
Location: St. Louis, Mo.
______
Recap:
The Williams Baptist College men’s basketball team won 83-64 at St. Louis College of Pharmacy on Thursday night. The win brings WBC’s American Midwest Conference record of an even 4-4 on the season.
Four Eagles scored in double-figures in the contest. Travon Cobb scored a career high 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the floor. He made 5-of-6 from beyond-the-arc. Briheam Anthony also notched a new career high with 20 points. Other WBC athletes in double figures were Shackeel Butters (15), Devante Carolina (12), and D’Angelo Griffin with 11.
Butters finished the game with a team high 10 rebounds as well. It was his fifth double-double of the season.
The Eagles took care of the ball, only turning it over 10 times, while completing 17 assists on 32 made field goals. Meanwhile, they forced 15 Eutectic turnovers in the contest.
_____
AMC Outlook:
The win helped WBC jump into eighth place in the conference, while improving their AMC record to 500 for the season.
_____
Up Next:
The Eagles will play their third game of the week on Saturday at Missouri Baptist University. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.
