Missouri man charged with terrorism in stopping of Amtrak train

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Missouri man suspected of stopping an Amtrak train in southwest Nebraska has been charged with terrorism.

Documents unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln say 26-year-old Taylor Wilson, of St. Charles, Missouri, has ties to a white supremacist group. He's charged with terrorism attacks and other violence against railroad carriers and mass transportation systems. His attorney in a related state case didn't immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.

The eastbound train with about 175 people aboard halted early Oct. 22 in Oxford, Nebraska, about 200 miles (322 kilometers) southwest of Omaha. Court documents say a Furnas County deputy sent to the scene found Amtrak employees holding Wilson. The deputy says he found a loaded handgun in Wilson's waistband.

