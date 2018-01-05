Autopsy finds Arkansas man died from hypothermia

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) - Police in western Arkansas say a man found dead outside of a hair salon died from "extreme hypothermia."

The death of 48-year-old Josh Underwood is Arkansas' first confirmed weather-related fatality this winter. Police say Underwood was found dead on New Year's Eve outside of a salon in Fort Smith, about 125 miles (201 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.

Fort Smith police said Thursday that an autopsy found that Underwood died of hypothermia.

Police say Underwood had injuries to his face that suggested he fell down. Underwood's death was initially described as suspicious, but police said it's now considered accidental.

