Money available to help low-income families pay utility bills

The cold weather is brutal enough without having to worry about what your utility bill may be in the coming months.

In a report by KATV in Little Rock, Executive Director of the Central Arkansas Development Council Larry Cogburn said many who may not be able to pay their bill can apply for assistance.

The program is called LiHEAP, or Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which is a block grant from the federal government that helps people pay electric bills.

On January 16, people can go visit a developmental council office in their area to apply to get one month paid.

In Region 8, the Crowley’s Ridge Development Council serves 8 counties.

Those counties are Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Poinsett, St. Francis, and Woodruff.

There is an office in each county.

Regular appointment hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

To apply you will need to bring proof of income for all household members over 18 years and older from the previous month; state or government issued ID; social security numbers and birthdates of every household member; copy of utility bill; proof of unemployment for all household members 18 years or older that are unemployed; and proof of social security, SSI, retirement, pensions, workman’s comp, disability, child support, foster care support, VA benefits, and/or utility allowance all from the previous month for any member of the household that receives the benefit.

The list below includes addresses and phone numbers for the offices in each county served by the CRDC.

Craighead: 2401 Fox Meadow Lane, Jonesboro, 802-7100

Crittenden: 116 Bond St., West Memphis, 400-4023

Cross: 325 Magnolia St., Wynne, 238-2726

Greene: #1 Medical Dr., Paragould, 239-3531

Jackson: 2000 McClaine Suite C, Newport, 523-5474

Poinsett: 200 Industrial Dr., Marked Tree, 358-1200

St. Francis: 1343 S. Washington St., Forrest City, 630-0193

Woodruff: 924 Hwy 64 E, Augusta, 347-1458

For more information on the LiHEAP program with CRDC click here.

To see the full report from KATV click here.

