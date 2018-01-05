Lyon College residence hall to allow pets

A residence hall at Lyon College will have a new type of tenant starting in the fall. The college has announced it will allow pets to in Bryan Hall.

"Starting fall 2018, we will welcome pets on our campus. With plenty of open space for dog-walking and many sunny windows for cat-napping, Lyon's campus can serve as a great home for your best friend," the college announced on its website.

The college has put guidelines in effect for students to follow.

According to Lyon's website, only full-grown dogs, and cats under 50 pounds will be allowed to live in the pet-friendly residence hall. The cat or dog will need to be registered with the Director of Residence Life and meet the registration and inoculation requirements.

Fish and other aquatic animals are allowed in all residence halls.

Lyon College President W. Joseph King said in a Facebook post said this is a progressive step that will benefit students.

“We will be the only pet-friendly college from Texas to Virginia. It is exciting to move Lyon in a more pet-friendly direction. Like many of our students, my family has had beloved dogs and cats. We know how much they are a part of your life. Therefore, this change seemed like a progressive step for student life at the college. Initial reaction from current and prospective students has been very positive.” Lyon College President W. Joseph King

The college plans to add pet waste disposal bins to its campus and will hold a pet blessing ceremony every October.

