State police agents assist in Monticello death investigation

MONTICELLO, Ark. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead at an apartment in southeastern Arkansas.

Authorities say the woman was found Thursday night at an apartment in Monticello, about 80 miles (128 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock. According to Arkansas State Police, authorities believe the woman was beaten to death, but an autopsy will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Special agents from Arkansas State Police are assisting in the investigation at the request of Monticello police.

State police say a 28-year-old suspect has been detained but no charges have been filed yet.

