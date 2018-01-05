Weather conditions affecting the hunting season - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Weather conditions affecting the hunting season

Posted by Shelby Smithson, Reporter/Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Weather conditions across the state have taken their toll on the hunting season.

Once the dry conditions were over and we got plenty of rain before Christmas, the hunting season looked promising. That is until all the water froze over.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Assistant Regional Supervisor Jason Carbaugh said they’re not seeing near the usual number of hunters traveling to Arkansas because habitat conditions for waterfowl have been poor.

“The waterfowl aerial survey that we conducted the first part of this week gave us a bird's eye view of that condition,” Carbaugh said. “A lot of fields were frozen up, even the main river channels, the Black River, the Cache River, and the St. Francis were frozen up.”

Carbaugh says they’re hoping for a thaw coming within the next week or so.

“Fortunately, if the extended forecast holds, the thaw should come relatively soon,” Carbaugh said. “Then we should see a big push of waterfowl come back from the south, and that should have good hunting conditions for hunters for the remainder of January.”

So Carbaugh says there is still plenty of time for hunters to enjoy duck hunting and goose hunting across the state.

Carbaugh also wanted to remind hunters to wear life jackets and use extreme caution in these icy conditions, and even after the thaw.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Group asks for casino proposal on Nov. 2018 ballot

    Group asks for casino proposal on Nov. 2018 ballot

    Friday, January 5 2018 9:00 PM EST2018-01-06 02:00:46 GMT
    Saturday, January 6 2018 8:31 AM EST2018-01-06 13:31:49 GMT

    A Little Rock-based group will be asking the Arkansas Attorney General's office to certify the ballot title and popular name for a proposal legalizing up to three casinos in the state, with proceeds going to improving the state's bridges and roads. 

    A Little Rock-based group will be asking the Arkansas Attorney General's office to certify the ballot title and popular name for a proposal legalizing up to three casinos in the state, with proceeds going to improving the state's bridges and roads. 

  • Basketball team makes student's wish come true

    Basketball team makes student's wish come true

    Friday, January 5 2018 11:50 PM EST2018-01-06 04:50:32 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    On Tuesday night, basketball players at Annie Camp Junior High made a fellow student's wish to play come true.

    On Tuesday night, basketball players at Annie Camp Junior High made a fellow student's wish to play come true.

  • Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

    Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

    Friday, January 5 2018 7:54 AM EST2018-01-05 12:54:05 GMT
    Friday, January 5 2018 11:35 PM EST2018-01-06 04:35:20 GMT

    Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers are 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 – 10.

    Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers are 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 – 10.

    •   
Powered by Frankly