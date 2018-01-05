Weather conditions affecting the hunting season

Weather conditions across the state have taken their toll on the hunting season.

Once the dry conditions were over and we got plenty of rain before Christmas, the hunting season looked promising. That is until all the water froze over.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Assistant Regional Supervisor Jason Carbaugh said they’re not seeing near the usual number of hunters traveling to Arkansas because habitat conditions for waterfowl have been poor.

“The waterfowl aerial survey that we conducted the first part of this week gave us a bird's eye view of that condition,” Carbaugh said. “A lot of fields were frozen up, even the main river channels, the Black River, the Cache River, and the St. Francis were frozen up.”

Carbaugh says they’re hoping for a thaw coming within the next week or so.

“Fortunately, if the extended forecast holds, the thaw should come relatively soon,” Carbaugh said. “Then we should see a big push of waterfowl come back from the south, and that should have good hunting conditions for hunters for the remainder of January.”

So Carbaugh says there is still plenty of time for hunters to enjoy duck hunting and goose hunting across the state.

Carbaugh also wanted to remind hunters to wear life jackets and use extreme caution in these icy conditions, and even after the thaw.

